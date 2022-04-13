Ex-Staffer Sues Over Pond Lehocky Firing

By Donald Morrison (April 13, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A former director of workers' compensation for Pond Lehocky LLP sued the Philadelphia law firm Wednesday, claiming he was fired for needing to take time away from work due to a testicular cancer diagnosis and as retaliation for reporting employee complaints about overtime compensation. Paul Ferruzzi, who was hired at Pond Lehocky in 2007, claims the firm discriminated against him for taking time off to get cancer-related surgery and further retaliated against him for reporting that employees were not clocked-in during overtime hours for fear of penalty. The federal suit alleges that the firm's partners violated several federal and state statutes,...

