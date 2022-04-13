Fla. College Escapes Suit Over Fees During Virus Shutdowns

By Carolina Bolado (April 13, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday shot down a proposed class suit against Miami Dade College seeking prorated refunds for student fees after 2020 campus closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic after finding that the college is entitled to sovereign immunity. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal found that a lower court erred in advancing nursing student Fernando Verdini's breach of contract claim against MDC, ruling that the invoices he attached to his complaint did not satisfy the requirement for an express written contract to provide on-campus or in-person services enough to trigger an exception to sovereign immunity. "There is nothing...

