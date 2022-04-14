Failure To Show Prejudice Foils Insurer's Coverage Suit Win

By Ben Zigterman (April 14, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court reversed an insurer's victory in a homeowner's lawsuit for coverage of a water loss, finding that People's Trust Insurance Co. did not show how it was prejudiced by the policyholder not providing a sworn proof of loss. A three-judge panel granted Sharon Godfrey's appeal of the summary judgment for People's Trust and sent the case back to Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit. "An issue of fact remains as to whether Godfrey's failure to file a sworn proof of loss was 'prejudicial' to People's Trust," Judge Robert M. Gross wrote in a three-page order. Judge William Haury Jr. of the...

