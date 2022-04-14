$18M Chinese Drywall Co. Default Judgment Reinstated

By Mike Curley (April 14, 2022, 12:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has reinstated an $18 million default judgment against a Chinese drywall maker alleged to have shipped defective drywall to the U.S. that was then used to repair and rebuild homes after Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, saying the judgment order was not void, and the company can't challenge the order more than seven years after it was issued. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the panel reversed a trial court order that ruled in favor of Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd. in the suit from KB Home Fort Myers LLC, saying Taishan was properly served and waited too long to...

