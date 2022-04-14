Artist Wins £3M From Aviva After Being Hit By Stolen Moped

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 14, 2022, 12:03 PM BST) -- Insurer Aviva must pay out more than £3 million ($3.9 million) in compensation to an artist who suffered a brain injury when he was hit by a stolen moped in London, a London court has ruled. Judge Henrietta Hill ruled at the High Court on Wednesday that Aviva PLC should hand over £3.1 million to a pedestrian, Canadian visual artist Manuel Mathieu, to compensate him for injuries he sustained when a rogue rider who stole a moped crashed into him while he was crossing a road in Lewisham, southeast London. The judge accepted Mathieu's claims that the accident in 2015 caused permanent symptoms including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS