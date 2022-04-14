Okla. Rejects Choctaw Claim Seeking Tax Relief Under McGirt

By Caleb Symons (April 14, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma tax officials say their authority still extends to newly recognized tribal reservations, rejecting a potentially pivotal lawsuit claiming that the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision stripped the state of its power to tax income earned on those lands. In an April 7 answer to that suit, the Oklahoma Tax Commission denied ever taking the stance that the 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma might limit state civil jurisdiction — including its power to levy taxes — on several reservations the high court found had not been disestablished. The tax commission urged the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma...

