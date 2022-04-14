Trump's Russia Collusion Suit: A RICO Defense Atty's Dream?

By Khorri Atkinson (April 14, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's sweeping RICO lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton and others of "maliciously" painting Trump and his 2016 campaign as Russian assets appears likely to face a bumpy legal path in court, with experts saying his claim seemed to be time-barred and lacking specificity. The 108-page complaint filed last month in Florida federal court builds on several of Trump's long-standing grievances against his political foes, including his onetime presidential opponent Clinton. Trump claimed that Clinton and "her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot" to "cripple" his White House bid by creating "a false narrative" and feeding misinformation to the press that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS