CFPB Changes To In-House Proceedings Stoke Industry Alarm

By Jon Hill (April 13, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Major consumer finance industry groups are sounding an alarm about what they see as a power grab at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that risks exacerbating the agency's home-field advantage in its in-house enforcement proceedings. The American Bankers Association and several other trade organizations urged the CFPB in a letter dated Friday to "immediately" rescind changes that it quietly made earlier this year to its rules of practice that govern its administrative process for adjudicating enforcement cases. Those changes, which the CFPB did not announce on its blog or in a press release, give what the groups argued is "unprecedented authority"...

