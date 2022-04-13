Hall & Lampros Nabs 'Mastermind' Of High Court LGBTQ Case

By Beverly Banks (April 13, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Hall & Lampros LLP snagged two attorneys specializing in employment discrimination cases, including one of the lead attorneys who won the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case protecting LGBTQ employees from bias in the workplace under Title VII. Brian J. Sutherland and Rachel Berlin Benjamin joined Hall & Lampros as partners in Atlanta to continue representing workers in discrimination, retaliation and sexual harassment cases, the firm announced Monday. Berlin Benjamin joined the firm March 14 and Sutherland started April 1. While working as a partner at Buckley Beal LLP, Sutherland successfully argued before the Supreme Court that Title VII of the Civil...

