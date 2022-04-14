BraunHagey & Borden LLP Adds New Litigation Partner

By Anna Sanders (April 14, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Boutique BraunHagey & Borden LLP hired Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP counsel Melissa Ginsberg as a litigation partner in New York, the firm said this week. Ginsberg will focus on "complex litigation across a wide range of practice areas and industries," according to a BraunHagey & Borden announcement Wednesday. "I've been so incredibly impressed by the incredible talent at BraunHagey & Borden," Ginsberg told Law360 Pulse. "It's a phenomenally skilled group of lawyers, and I'm really excited for our work together." Ginsberg worked on complex commercial disputes as counsel in Patterson Belknap's litigation department between January 2017 and this past...

