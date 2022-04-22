Law360 (April 22, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Florida Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Florida Editorial Advisory Board are: Zander Clem, Morgan & Morgan Zander Clem is Morgan & Morgan's global managing partner, where he oversees best practice protocols to ensure a positive client experience. He was the 24th attorney at Morgan & Morgan, which now has 806 lawyers, and he continues to litigate and try cases across Florida. Yosbel A. Ibarra, Greenberg Traurig LLP Yosbel A. Ibarra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS