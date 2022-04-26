Forex Co. Hit With £5M Suit Over Fraudulent Payments

By Silvia Martelli (April 26, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- Liquidators for a construction staffing agency have sued a foreign exchange firm for authorizing allegedly fraudulent transfers to a pub landlord in London, seeking to recoup £5 million ($6.3 million) it owes to British tax authorities. Liquidators for Witts Services Ltd. accused Link FX PLC in a High Court claim filed April 1, which has now been made public, of failing to stop multimillion pound fraudulent payments ordered by the staffing agency's lone shareholder to the owner of a pub in Cricklewood, a north London suburb. Link FX transferred over £8 million to landlord Austin McGovern between 2016 and 2017 as...

