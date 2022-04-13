GAO To Establish First-Ever Tribal Advisory Council

By Caleb Symons (April 13, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Federal officials plan to establish a Tribal Advisory Council comprising Native American leaders and experts on tribal issues, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has announced. The council, which is expected to start its work in August, will advise the GAO on "vital and emerging issues" that affect tribes and indigenous people, specifically focusing on the agency's strategic goals and priorities, according to a notice posted in the Federal Register on April 7. "Among other things, this may include informing GAO of emerging topics of interest or concern, helping identify relevant stakeholders to ensure GAO work includes a diverse range of tribal...

