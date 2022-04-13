Ex-Hospitals Owner Hits Medtronic With $1.3M Clawback Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 13, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Center City Healthcare and two affiliates sued creditors Medtronic USA Inc. and affiliate Medtronic Xomed Inc. in Delaware on Wednesday in an attempt to claw back no less than $1.37 million in payments made within the 90-day period before they filed for bankruptcy. Center City Healthcare LLC and affiliated debtors Philadelphia Academic Health System LLC and St. Christopher's Healthcare LLC filed the adversary proceeding with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, reserving their rights to ask for more later. Center City and the affiliates once operated Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, both in Philadelphia. Hahnemann, a...

