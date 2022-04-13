Texas Plant's Ch. 11 Has No Obvious Purpose, Del. Judge Told

By Jeff Montgomery (April 13, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The largest unsecured creditor of West Texas power producer Ector County Energy Center LLC kicked off the power plant's Chapter 11 case Wednesday by telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the debtor had "no obvious reorganization purpose" in filing for bankruptcy. Benjamin I. Finestone of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, counsel to Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey that Ector's case was launched chiefly to benefit its parent, Invenergy Clean Power LLC. The 330-megawatt plant outside Odessa, Texas, sought Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, reporting more than $400 million in secured and revolving debt and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS