NY Lawmaker Pitches Cannabis Banking Bill

By Sam Reisman (April 13, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A New York state lawmaker on Monday introduced a new bill to improve Empire State marijuana businesses' access to banking, framing it as a vital economic and public safety measure for the nascent industry. The legislation, S.B. 8758, is sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, and would empower the Office of Cannabis Management, the state's weed regulator, to share information about licensed entities with financial institutions to ease compliance and reporting protocols. "This will allow financial institutions to have access to verify personal and financial information for their prospective cannabis clients," Cooney wrote in the sponsor's memo attached to the...

