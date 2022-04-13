Charity Accuses UBS, Father-Son Duo Of Mismanaging Funds

By Katryna Perera (April 13, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A charitable trust has sued UBS Financial Services Inc. claiming that the foundation's creators were manipulated into placing hundreds of millions of dollars of assets under the investment stewardship of a UBS employee who was the son of the foundation's former attorney-trustee. As current trustees of the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, plaintiffs Cynthia Doyle, Mollie Byrnes, James Weiss and David Welbourn filed their complaint Tuesday in New York federal court against UBS, former attorney-trustee John N. Blair and his son Jay S. Blair. The trustees are seeking punitive damages no less than $10 million, among other things. According to the...

