4th Circ. Won't Grant Immigrant Fees, Despite Feds' Loss

By Alyssa Aquino (April 15, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to award attorney fees to a man who convinced the full appeals court that the federal government had arbitrarily rejected him for special immigrant juvenile status, saying the U.S. was justified in fighting the suit. A three-judge panel said that while a majority of the full Fourth Circuit rebuked U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for denying Felipe Perez Perez the status, which gives child abuse survivors a pathway to citizenship, seven federal judges across the district and circuit courts had upheld the rejection. That USCIS had swayed "good judges" to its side showed that it hadn't wasted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS