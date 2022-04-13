Boy Scouts Say Without Ch. 11 Deals, Survivors To Get Little

By Vince Sullivan (April 13, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America defended its Chapter 11 plan Wednesday, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that if it hadn't reached a global resolution of sexual abuse claims with its local councils that created a $2.7 billion trust fund, survivors would have received relative crumbs and been left to fight out their claims in the tort system. During the fifth day of closing arguments in the plan confirmation trial, Boy Scouts attorney Jessica Lauria of White & Case LLP countered the stance of plan opponents who argued that the Chapter 11 plan should have implicated only the debtor and not its...

