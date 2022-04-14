SG Must Take A Stand On Medical Cannabis Reimbursement

By David Standa (April 14, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The interplay between the federal illegality of cannabis and the increasing number of states that are legalizing the drug for recreational use creates some fascinating questions about what law controls in what situation. The U.S. Supreme Court has now invited the solicitor general to weigh in on whether it should take up one of these questions in Musta v. Mendota Heights Dental Center, something it has been reluctant to do in the past. The question has arisen in multiple states with legalized medical marijuana: Does federal law protect employers who choose not to cover medical marijuana costs for workers injured on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS