Justices Told To Skip Energy Firm's Fight For Arbitration

By Morgan Conley (April 15, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong oil and gas exploration company told the U.S. Supreme Court it shouldn't consider a challenge of the Fifth Circuit's finding that an energy consulting firm waived its right to arbitrate their dispute, telling the justices the arguments put forth to support review "are simply inaccurate." In an opposition brief Wednesday, United Energy Group Ltd. fought Houston-based International Energy Ventures Management LLC's efforts to convince the justices to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that their dispute doesn't belong in arbitration. The two companies' disagreement is rooted in whether IEVM is owed a finders fee in connection with United Energy's...

