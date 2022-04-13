Bitcoin ATM Operator Lacked License, Dodged Taxes, DA Says

By Lauren Berg (April 13, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The operator of dozens of cryptocurrency kiosks who converted more than $5.6 million of customers' cash into bitcoin is facing charges of tax fraud and operating unlicensed ATMs across New York City, New Jersey and Miami, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Robert Taylor, 35 — who has been indicted on the charges in New York State Supreme Court — operated the kiosks mostly in laundromats, charging his clients a fee of 10% to 20%, and using a Snapchat account to keep his business anonymous and the locations of ATMs secret from prying eyes, prosecutors said. Unlike licensed bitcoin ATMs...

