CBD Co. Investors Win $370K In Attorney Fees, Costs

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 15, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The attorneys and lead plaintiffs who represented a proposed class of investors in India Globalization Capital Inc. will receive over $370,000 following settlement of their claims that the company hurt investors by announcing it would make a CBD drink in Malaysia, where doing so is punishable by death. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm in Maryland signed off on the plaintiffs' request for 30% of the $1 million settlement sum, or $300,000, as the attorney fee. Judge Grimm also said the legal team could have about $54,300 to reimburse the costs of litigating the suit and said...

