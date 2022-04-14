Walmart Cleared Of Infringing Animal Harness Patent, For Now

By Britain Eakin (April 14, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A California judge has dismissed claims that seven dog harnesses Walmart sells infringe an inventor's patent for an animal harness, but is giving the inventor another shot to amend the complaint. In an order handed down Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi held that Rachel Yates' first amended complaint wasn't specific enough to state a claim for infringement and gave the inventor two weeks to file a second amended complaint, saying failure to meet that deadline would forfeit her right to do so. Judge Scarsi said there was only one paragraph in the complaint linking Walmart's allegedly infringing dog harnesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS