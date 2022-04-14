Insurance Law Firm Horwich Farrelly Opens Dublin Office

By Irene Madongo (April 14, 2022, 5:08 PM BST) -- Horwich Farrelly said on Thursday that it has expanded its operations in Ireland with the launch of a new office in Dublin, a move the legal advice firm believes will strengthen its claims business and see it tap into ongoing industry developments. The legal adviser to the insurance and commercial sectors noted the potential for business in cross-border work and in areas such as tackling scams, saying Ireland has a reputation for high-injury damages and for insurance fraud seeming to go unpunished. Reforms on cover for policyholders is also a key area for the government, Horwich Farrelly Ltd., which is based in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS