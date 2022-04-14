Ex-Coca-Cola Manager, Contractors Avoid Prison For Bribery

By Richard Crump (April 14, 2022, 1:47 PM BST) -- A former Coca-Cola manager and two contractors were spared prison at a London court on Thursday, although a group of electrical maintenance companies were fined £640,000 ($840,000) over a bribery scheme for contracts with the U.S. soft drinks giant. A former manager at Coca-Cola has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a judge said he had "abused his position of significant power and responsibility." (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Neil Corry, a senior manager at Coca-Cola Enterprises UK Ltd., was handed a 20-month sentence at Southwark Crown Court for taking more than £1.2 million in bribes to guide inflated or bogus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS