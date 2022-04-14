Microsoft UK Loses Bid To Exit £270M Software Lawsuit

By Joanne Faulkner (April 14, 2022, 12:22 PM BST) -- A London judge refused on Thursday to allow Microsoft's British arm to exit an upcoming antitrust trial over reselling of software licenses after finding that the subsidiary could be held liable for infringement by its parent company. Microsoft UK was part of the same "economic entity" that is alleged to have infringed competition law, the High Court has said. (iStock.com/lcva2) Judge Simon Picken agreed at the High Court that Microsoft UK was part of the same "economic entity" that is alleged to have infringed competition law. All three defendants in the lawsuit, alongside Microsoft Ireland and Microsoft US could be jointly...

