Rutgers Students Can't Hide Names In COVID Vaccine Suit

By Bill Wichert (April 14, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has said six Rutgers University students can't stay anonymous if they want to pursue claims that the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students is unlawful, rejecting their concerns as speculative and saying the "national discussion" about the issues at stake supported revealing their identities. Amid a pending dismissal bid from Rutgers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni's order on Tuesday granted the university's motion seeking to compel the anonymous students to reveal their identities in connection with an amended complaint they filed along with 10 students who identified themselves and nonprofit Children's Health Defense Inc....

