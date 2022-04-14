ADA Ruling Guides On Post-Leave Job Fitness Tests

By Arlene Kline and Paige Newman (April 14, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Employers that have blanket policies requiring employees who are returning from an extended leave of absence to undergo medical or psychological examinations should be guided by a recent ruling, and take care to revise personnel policies and practices to help avoid allegations of violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In an opinion issued last month, LaCroix v. Boston Police Department, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts held that the Boston Police Department violated the ADA by requiring all employees, before being permitted to return to work after a leave of absence — regardless of the medical reason...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS