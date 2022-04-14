Biotech Co. Owes NY Tax On Royalties From Foreign Affiliates

By Asha Glover (April 14, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A global biotechnology company may not exclude royalties received from foreign affiliates from the computation of its entire net income, a New York administrative law judge said in a decision released Thursday. Administrative Law Judge Winifred M. Maloney said Genzyme Corp., a company that develops and licenses pharmaceutical products, must include royalty payments from affiliates organized in Ireland and Luxembourg in the computation of its entire net income. There is no dispute that the first and second requirements to qualify for the royalty income exclusion have been met because the payments are royalty payments and they were received from a related...

