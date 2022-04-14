Texas Senior Housing Operator Hits Ch. 11 With $112M Debt

By Rick Archer (April 14, 2022, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The nonprofit operator of the Edgemere retirement home in Dallas filed for Chapter 11 protection Thursday in Texas bankruptcy court with nearly $112 million in debt and a suit against a landlord it claims is trying to drive it out of business. Northwest Senior Housing Corp., the operator of the 504-unit home, blamed decreasing occupancy attributed to both the COVID-19 pandemic and bad-faith lease negotiation tactics by its landlord for the bankruptcy filing. "Edgemere is confident that it will gain long-term financial flexibility and stability by reaching a permanent resolution with its financial stakeholders through this process," the company said in...

