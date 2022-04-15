Ga. Residents Group Files To Block Cityhood Referendum

By Kelcey Caulder (April 15, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit Georgia residents group and one of its members sued an Atlanta-area county and its board of elections and registration Wednesday, claiming a new law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp creating a new city within the unincorporated part of the county violates the state constitution. Plaintiffs West Cobb Advocate Inc. and Dora Locklear said in their complaint that H.B. 826 — a local law that provides for the creation and charter of the proposed city of Lost Mountain within unincorporated Cobb County — is unconstitutional and that the proposed referendum question for the city shouldn't be allowed on the ballot...

