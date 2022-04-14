Fed. Circ. Rejects Claim Politics Drove Mexican Tomato Duties

By Dorothy Atkins (April 14, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit handed down multiple precedential opinions Thursday that rejected certain challenges by Mexican tomato growers who allege Republican lawmakers unfairly pushed the U.S. Department of Commerce to reopen an anti-dumping investigation into fresh tomatoes, but the panel allowed growers to challenge the investigation's recent findings. In a unanimous published decision, a three-judge panel rejected the growers' arguments that the U.S. government's abrupt withdrawal from their 2013 anti-dumping agreement was politically motivated by a letter that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and 47 other lawmakers sent to the Commerce Department in 2018 requesting that the agency reopen a decades-old investigation into Mexican...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS