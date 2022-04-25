Vodafone Swipe Fee Suit Transferred To Appeals Tribunal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 25, 2022, 11:40 AM BST) -- A court has ordered that almost 100 claims brought in London against Visa and MasterCard for overcharging companies on swipe fees be transferred to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to be decided with other similar cases against the payment merchants. Judge Marcus Smith ruled at the High Court in an April 7 order, which has now been made public, that the 98 claims against Visa and MasterCard will be moved from the High Court to the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The claims were brought by companies including Vodafone and oil giant BP PLC in a wave of cases against the card companies resulting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS