Adviser Blames Developer's £4.4M Deficit On Legal Team

By Christopher Crosby (April 20, 2022, 3:30 PM BST) -- An insolvency adviser has pushed back at a lawsuit accusing him of costing a property developer £4.4 million ($5.8 million) by botching the company's bid to recover its security following a breakdown between business partners. Nimish Patel, the director of Re10 Ltd., denied giving Invescap (LOJJ) Ltd. negligent advice on recovering its money following a breakdown between the members of a student accommodation management business, according to a defense filed in the High Court on April 12. Patel argued that he was provided bad information by Invescap's Karim Mawji that led to the company's security being exposed to unsecured creditors when the management...

