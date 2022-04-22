Investment Management Co. Say It's Still Owed Loan Payment

By Joel Poultney (April 22, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- An investment management company has demanded that the money it lent a financial advisory and asset management firm be paid back over a year after it fell due. Cornhill Management Ltd. told the High Court in a claim on March 23, which has now been made public, that the £350,000 ($451,000) loan it made to Contexitur Group Ltd. and its two directors in 2019 has not been paid back in line with the agreed repayment date of Dec. 31, 2020. Cornhill is also demanding interest on the loan of nearly £83,000 to be paid, plus almost £96 in interest per day...

