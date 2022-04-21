Credit Suisse Hit With Fresh Suit Over $2B Tuna Bond Scandal

By Richard Crump (April 21, 2022, 4:44 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse has been hit with a fresh lawsuit in the English High Court over its role in a $2 billion corruption scandal involving Mozambique's tuna fishing industry. The Republic of Mozambique alleged in a March 31 claim that Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd. made fraudulent misrepresentations that its employees had not been bribed to arrange toxic government-backed loans that ultimately bankrupted the southern African country. The suit is the latest in Mozambique's widening litigation against the Swiss investment bank. The country alleges that the lender tied it into fraudulent loans between 2013 and 2016 that were used to finance a...

