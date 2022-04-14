UBS Investor Sanctioned Over Redo Bid In NY Derivative Suit

By Jon Hill (April 14, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge has shut down an investor's effort to revive his recently dismissed derivative suit that accused top officials at UBS Group AG of epic mismanagement, ruling that his bid for reconsideration was so ill-conceived that he should have to pick up the tab for it. In a bluntly-worded Tuesday decision, Justice Jennifer Schecter of New York's Supreme Court in Manhattan said the motion challenging her December dismissal of investor Ezra Cattan's case "should never have been made" and awarded sanctions to UBS defendants on the other end of it. "No reasonable attorney should have thought this...

