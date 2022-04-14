Gulf Coast Says 3rd-Party Releases Needed In Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (April 14, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Nursing home operator Gulf Coast Health Care LLC urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday to approve its Chapter 11 plan and override objections to its third-party releases, saying they are necessary for the plan to work. In a memorandum, Gulf Coast argued the third-party releases are allowed under Third Circuit standards because they are the only plausible road to any recovery for the company's unsecured creditors. "The global resolution embodied in the plan and the projected recoveries for holders of general unsecured claims and litigation claims is dependent upon substantial contributions from the third-party released parties," it said. Gulf Coast and...

