Rival's Name A Royal Rip-Off, LA Taco Chain Says 

By Parker Quinlan (April 14, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The self-proclaimed king of Los Angeles tacos has filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, alleging that a competitor in Phoenix is confusing customers with its name. King Taco Restaurants, the Los Angeles-based taqueria, is claiming Taco Kings, a separate chain that also sells Mexican food, has a name too similar to its own. "Defendants' use of nearly identical marks in connection with the same goods and services is likely to confuse and mislead the consuming public, and injure King Taco, causing consumers to incorrectly believe that defendant's products or restaurant services originate from, are affiliated with or are authorized by King Taco,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS