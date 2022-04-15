Ind. Justices Toss Claims Against Hospital Over Info Breach

By Mike Curley (April 15, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has thrown out claims against a hospital from a family that alleges one of its workers improperly accessed the family's medical records, saying while there are factual disputes about whether that access was within the scope of the employee's work, the facts of the case dictate that the suit be thrown out. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the justices reversed an appeals court decision denying summary judgment to Community Health Network in a suit filed by Heather McKenzie and her family, saying the undisputed evidence shows that the information the employee, Katrina Gray, accessed was not publicly exposed....

