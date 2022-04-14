House Lawmakers Pitch Bill For 'Inevitable' Pot Regulation

By Sam Reisman (April 14, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers on Thursday unveiled a bipartisan bill to create a regulatory framework for federal oversight of a fully legalized national adult-use cannabis industry, which the bill's authors described as something that is "inevitable." The PREPARE Act, written by Reps. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Brian Mast, R-Fla., would not actually legalize cannabis, but would create a federal commission to advise Congress on the best way to regulate the drug in a manner similar to alcohol. The Commission on the Federal Regulation of Cannabis would be tasked with presenting a report to lawmakers within one year on recommendations for...

