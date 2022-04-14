Fla. Judge Axes Payday Loan Suit Involving Louisiana Tribe

By Caleb Symons (April 14, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A trial court judge in Florida has thrown out allegations that the company Mobiloans operates a predatory lending scheme under the guise of tribal affiliation to avoid legal liability, finding that the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in Louisiana does, in fact, appear to help run that business. In his ruling Monday, Volusia County Judge A. Christian Miller granted sovereign immunity to Mobiloans, as a tribal affiliate, and also dismissed a trio of tribal and company officials who were defendants in the July 2020 lawsuit. Judge Miller found that Jasmine Reyes — a Deltona, Fla., resident who said she paid $7,700 in interest after borrowing...

