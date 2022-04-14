Science Group Sues Homeopathic Co. Over 'Quackery' Drugs

By Mike Curley (April 14, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Center for Inquiry Inc. is suing homeopathic product maker Boiron Inc. in Washington, D.C., Superior Court, saying it deceives consumers into believing its products are as good as medicine, while in reality they contain no active ingredients and are made almost entirely out of sugar. In the complaint, the Center for Inquiry, or CFI, slams Boiron, saying the entire field of homeopathy is nothing but a "centuries old confidence scheme" based in "pseudoscience" and "quackery," intended to trick consumers into handing over their cash for products no better than a placebo. "Homeopathy does not heal," CFI said in the complaint....

