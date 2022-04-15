D&O Insurance Can Shelter Against ESG Risks, Experts Say

By Daphne Zhang (April 14, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Companies and their directors are working to enhance their environmental, social and governance strategies as regulators propose tougher disclosure rules, but they fail to keep good track of their efforts, insurance experts said at a risk management conference this week. One of the big themes at Risk Management Society Inc.'s annual conference in San Francisco, which ran from Sunday to Wednesday, was how businesses should protect themselves against ESG exposures and make sure they are covered under a directors and officers policy. During the Risk Management Society's annual conference this week in San Francisco, insurance experts highlighted environmental, social and governance...

