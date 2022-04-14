High Court OKs SG To Argue Over Native Criminal Jurisdiction

By Hailey Konnath (April 14, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said it would allow the U.S. Solicitor General to weigh in on whether Oklahoma and other states have the authority to prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes against Native Americans in Indian Country, granting a motion to participate in oral arguments. In a one-sentence order, the high court granted Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar's motion to argue in support of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, a non-Native American who'd been convicted of neglecting his stepdaughter, an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians member. Oklahoma is challenging an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' decision throwing out Castro-Huerta's conviction. The Supreme Court...

