Va. High Court Denies Review Of Hotels' Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 14, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court declined Thursday to take up an appeal from a group of hotels suing for COVID-19 coverage from Zurich and Allianz insurance units. The Virginia Supreme Court refused to review a trial court's ruling that a hotel management company failed to show physical loss or damage in its COVID-19 coverage suit with insurers. (AP Photo/LM Otero) In July, Judge Michael F. Devine granted the insurer's motion to dismiss the suit from Crescent Hotels & Resorts LLC and 29 other hotel owners across the country, according to court documents. The Virginia judge also denied a motion from the insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS