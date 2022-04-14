3rd Circ. Panel Will Rehear Nursing Homes' Union RICO Suit

By Bill Wichert (April 14, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel will reexamine nursing home operators' Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit accusing labor unions of extortion, according to a Thursday order erasing a split precedential opinion that the businesses say expanded U.S. Supreme Court precedent in shielding unions from RICO liability over such claims. Following the panel's 2-1 decision upholding a ruling nixing the complaint against the Service Employees International Union and affiliated organizations, the appellate court indicated that a request for en banc review by Care One Management LLC and related entities was denied, but "the petition for rehearing by the panel is granted" and...

