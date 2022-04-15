GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (April 15, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Insurance experts said companies are failing to keep good track of their environmental, social and governance strategies, and a former general counsel in a suit claimed Fresenius Medical Care wrongfully terminated him for reporting apparent misconduct that allegedly included embezzlement and waste of corporate funds. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. D&O Insurance Can Protect Against ESG Risks, Experts Say Companies and their directors are working to enhance their environmental, social and governance strategies as regulators propose tougher disclosure rules, but they fail to keep good track of their efforts,...

