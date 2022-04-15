Seagate Beats Patent Suit Over Hard Drive Writers At Trial

By Matthew Santoni (April 15, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Computer hard drive manufacturer Seagate Technology did not infringe another company's patent with components of its hard drives, but didn't prove patent itself was invalid, a Pennsylvania federal jury has found. Lambeth Magnetic Structures LLC could not convince the Pittsburgh jurors that Seagate had copied its patents for certain magnetic crystal structures for use in the "heads" that write data to Seagate hard drives. But Seagate also could not sway the jury to declare that Lambeth's patent for those crystals shouldn't have been granted in the first place. After nearly two weeks of trial, the jury returned a verdict on Thursday...

